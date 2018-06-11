Image caption Emergency teams worked late into the night at the location

An air accident investigation is continuing after two men were killed in a light aircraft crash in Monmouthshire.

Fire crews, two ambulances, and a specialist rescue team were sent to the area near Raglan at 11:15 BST on Sunday.

Gwent Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their relatives have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

A team from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch spent most of the day at the site, and will lead the inquiry into what happened.

Image caption Emergency teams arrived at the site at 11:15 BST on Sunday

One nearby resident described hearing the aircraft fly overhead.

"We were out in the garden and saw a light aircraft come over, which is normal round here," said Jan Cooke.

"It was sort of a glider-type aircraft. The engine was very quiet and slow, and then the next thing we knew the engine stopped.

"I don't know what happened next, because it sort of disappeared."