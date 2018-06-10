Image caption Flowers and cuddly toys have been left near the scene of the property where the child was found

Police are continuing to question a 37-year-old woman after a child died at a property in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The girl, named locally as Amelia Harris, was pronounced dead at an address in Trealaw at about 22:20 BST on Friday.

The arrested woman remains in police custody.

South Wales Police warned people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the child's death - which is being treated as unexplained.

Tributes, including soft toys and and roses were left near the scene on Saturday, including a teddy bear with a heart-shaped note pinned to it.

Police have not given the age or gender of the child, and have not confirmed what the woman was arrested on suspicion of.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Brithweunydd Road has been closed while the police investigation takes place

On Saturday, Ch Supt Dorian Lloyd said an incident room had been set up and specially trained officers were supporting family and the local community.

He added: "I am aware of the deep concern and upset locally, but would urge all members of the community to refrain from speculating on the incident and to demonstrate responsibility when posting content on social media.

"I encourage everyone to think carefully about the consequences of messages - when using social media - and how they may impact on others.

"Positive action will be taken against those who post messages that are abusive, threatening or insulting."