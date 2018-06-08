Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to expand a sewage plant in the Vale of Glamorgan have been given the green light despite concerns about smells.

Cog Moors Welsh Water Treatment Works, between Barry and Dinas Powys, has proposed building a facility to turn sewage into gas.

Residents had raised concerns about smells, noise emissions and increased traffic from the new plant.

But Vale of Glamorgan councillors approved the plans.

The new advanced anaerobic digestion plant at the site will turn sewage sludge into soil fertiliser or gas, which will then be used to generate electricity.

But residents had raised concerns about the height of a 18m tall tower and fumes from the plant.

A spokesman for the developers said it would install three receptors to improve odour monitoring at the site and the plant would have "no adverse impact on human health".