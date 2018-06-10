Image caption The roundabout is an important intersection, with roads leading towards Newport, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly town centre and the A470

A road will be closed as work described as causing traffic "chaos" in Caerphilly continues.

Urgent changes to the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout, known locally as the Cedar Tree interchange, started in October 2017 estimated to last a year.

For a month from Monday, traffic will not be able to exit the roundabout on to Heol Pwllypant.

Business owners previously sent a letter to the council describing how road works "chaos" was affecting trade.

The latest closure is estimated to last for between four and five weeks and will see traffic unable to use Heol Pwllypant, which leads to Energlyn.

However, it will be a one-way restriction and cars can access the roundabout in the opposite direction from the area.

There have been long delays since work started last October, with traders suggesting advice to "stay away" suggested the town was "closed for business".

Image caption From Monday, motorists will not be able to use the junction that leads to Energlyn

Business owners, who employ 5,000 staff in the area, sent an open letter to Caerphilly council last October describing "chaos".

They warned businesses faced closure if the 12-month project on the Caerphilly to Ystrad Mynach road is not changed.

Caerphilly council said it is talking to traders to "mitigate" impact.