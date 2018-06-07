Brynmawr crash victim 'a loving son and father'
A man who died when he was hit by a car in Blaenau Gwent was a father and "loving son who would do anything to help anyone", his family has said.
Gareth Gibbs, 32, was knocked down by a grey Mitsubishi Warrior in King Street, Brynmawr, at about 21:45 BST on Monday.
"Gareth was always able to put a smile on your face," his parents and two brothers said in a family statement.
They also thanked a local nurse who "tried to save" Mr Gibbs at the scene following the collision.
Gwent Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses.