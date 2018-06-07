South East Wales

Man arrested after 48-hour Tredegar rooftop stand-off

  • 7 June 2018
Police at the scene of the incident in Tredegar
Image caption The general public were kept away from the area but police have now left the scene

Police have arrested a man following a rooftop stand-off which lasted nearly 48 hours.

Armed police were called to Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent at 08:45 BST on Tuesday and a cordon had been in place around a derelict building on Bridge Street.

Gwent Police said it scaled down activity on Wednesday morning on safety grounds and an arrest was made just before 07:00 BST on Thursday.

The force said more details will be released later.

The Grade II-listed building is the former Tredegar Company Shop and, according to British Listed Buildings, it was built in 1811.
Image caption Bridge Street in Tredegar remains closed off

