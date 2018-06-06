Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Dr Malcolm Anderson was described by the university as an "outstanding teacher"

A lecturer fell to his death from the university building in which he worked after mounting pressure at work, an inquest has heard.

Father-of-three Dr Malcolm Anderson, 48, died at Cardiff University's Business School in February 2018.

An inquest heard how the accountancy lecturer would reply to his 418 students any hour of the day or night.

Coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a verdict of suicide.

The inquest in Pontypridd heard that Dr Anderson felt under pressure after being made deputy head of his department.

Dr Anderson, who lived near Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, fell through the glass ceiling of the library at the university's Aberconwy Building, in Colum Drive, on the morning of 19 February 2018.

He was found by a cleaner and taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where he later died from multiple injuries.

Colleague Louis Vallis, a computer support officer, said he "got stressed over everything because he wanted to get things right".

In a written statement, his wife Diane said: "He had a passionate dedication to learning and teaching and always put everyone else's needs above his own.

"He was an extremely sociable man. He had a really good sense of humour and loved banter.

"He carried the burden of his work with him."

Cardiff University said Dr Anderson was an "outstanding teacher and researcher" who was "caring and unstinting in the time he would give to all".

In a statement it said it took the wellbeing of all staff extremely seriously, and staff could access support and specialist counselling.

The university said it was looking at what action could be taken in light of his death to ensure the future wellbeing of staff and students.