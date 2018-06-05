Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jon Jones refuses to let his cerebral palsy become a barrier to education

It is exam season. And that means a stressful time for many teenagers.

But for one 18-year-old from Newport, whose A Levels start today, it is not so much stressful, but an opportunity to fulfil his dream.

Jon Jones has cerebral palsy and anxiety, and has ambitions to be a nursery nurse.

"Many people have dreams of being a footballer, being a scientist. All I want to be is a nursery nurse. I would just love that."

Jon, who goes to Caerleon Comprehensive School, is studying history, religious education and the Welsh baccalaureate.

"My favourite one is probably learning about Judaism in R.E. It's so fascinating," he said.

Support from teachers and friends has been "absolutely phenomenal", he added.

"I've had teaching assistants to help me in my lessons - they've been scribes for me, especially Mrs Upton, she's been absolutely phenomenal.

"I proved to the teachers and all my classmates I am doing really well, and much better than they thought I would be doing."

Image caption Hard at work - but will the revising pay off for Jon?

Jon also volunteers at a local children's centre, Serennu, where he helps children with disabilities.

He said it's been inspirational: "I love every bit of it and I would absolutely love it if I could be a nursery nurse - that would be my dream come true."

Jon has been given a conditional offer at university where he hopes to study early-years education, after which he would like to study for a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).

"If I go to university, I complete my three years and get that PGCE, well, then I can do whatever I want - I'm free - free as a bird!"