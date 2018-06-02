Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police say they want to speak to this man in relation to alleged hate crime offences

Police investigating a series of alleged hate crimes in Newport have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The Bassaleg School and Masonic Hall were damaged by fire and Swastikas were left on the University of South Wales.

Alongside some of the graffiti was a message supporting English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

Gwent Police is investigating if the incidents in the early hours of Monday and Tuesday are connected.

At 09:50 BST on Monday police were told the Masonic Hall had been deliberately set alight overnight, causing "extensive damage" to the fire exit door.

Later that day, police received another report about offensive graffiti, which had been sprayed on part of the university's city campus.

Image caption Graffiti was left on the grounds of the University of South Wales

Officers were also called to Bassaleg School at 02:40 on Tuesday where a window was forced open, a small fire deliberately started, and similar graffiti was left behind.

Detectives are also investigating a small number of additional reports of offensive graffiti in the city over the bank holiday weekend.

In a Facebook post, Gwent Police said anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incidents should contact them.