Image copyright South Wales Police Cynon Image caption The needles were found on wasteland at the rear of Manchester Place

A clean-up operation has been carried out after up to 300 needles and empty steroid bottles were found dumped near homes at Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said the discovery on wasteland at the rear of Manchester Place, Hirwaun, posed a health risk as the site was used by children.

Council workers were called in on Thursday to make the area safe.

"Anybody caught dumping waste this way will be prosecuted," said Ch Insp Jason Rees.

He added: "The needles clearly posed a risk to the public and were discarded near a busy estate where children play and where people walk their dogs with no consideration for those risks whatsoever.

"Anabolic steroids are Class C drugs and, while it may be legal to possess or buy steroids for personal use, if officers suspect that there is an intention to supply, robust action will be taken."