Image caption Two women were injured outside the Courtyard nightclub on 29 April

A man accused of driving a car into pedestrians outside a busy Newport nightclub has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

McCauley Cox, 18, denied four counts in relation to two women injured outside the Courtyard nightclub on 29 April.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins remanded Mr Cox in custody at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday to stand trial on 15 October.

Police said the women's injuries were "potentially life changing".