Image caption The crash happened on a street that has a large number of pubs and nightclubs on it

Police have issued a further appeal for information after several people were injured in a crash outside a nightclub.

Gwent Police said a vehicle collided with a number of pedestrians outside The Courtyard in Cambrian Road, Newport, at 05:30 BST on 29 April.

Several people were injured - including two women who suffered serious injuries.

The force has now released CCTV images of four men who "could hold vital information".

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Gwent Police wish to speak to this man - circled in red - about the crash

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The force also wants to speak to the three men circled in red as officers believe they "could hold vital information".

McCauley Cox, 18, of Newport, has already been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving in relation to the crash.

Ben Thomas, 19, also from Newport, is charged with affray and another 19-year-old - whose identity has not yet been revealed - is accused of affray.

The trio are due in court on Wednesday.