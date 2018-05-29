Image copyright PA

A woman has died following a crash between two lorries and two cars in Cardiff.

The incident closed the A4232 Ely link road in both directions near Culverhouse Cross at about 12:00 BST Tuesday.

A man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash.

The south bound carriageway remains shut as work continues to remove vehicles involved.

Police have appealed for witnesses.