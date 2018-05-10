Image copyright Google

A teenager brandished an axe and another carried a knife as two groups of youths confronted each other outside a school, a court heard.

It happened as parents arrived to collect children at Whitchurch High, Cardiff, on 19 January.

One 15-year-old was given a supervision order and a curfew after admitting affray and possessing a weapon.

A second also received a supervision order after admitting the same charges at Cardiff Youth Court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old is due to stand trial in relation to the incident.

'Misguided'

Prosecutor Ashanti Jade-Walton said the incident was filmed on a mobile phone which showed two groups of youths approaching each other and members of the public trying to step in.

Magistrate Teresa Triggs asked one defendant why he had taken an axe to the scene.

The teenager replied: "I was just trying to scare them away."

Declan McSorley, defending, said his client had acted in a "misguided attempt to protect friends".

"The confrontation was in the form of two disparate groups shouting and causing a disturbance but they did not become physically involved," he said.