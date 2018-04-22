South East Wales

Road safety advice for shoppers at Trago Mills, Merthyr Tydfil

  • 22 April 2018
Trago Mills car park Image copyright Adam Davies

Safety concerns have been raised after reports shoppers were crossing a busy dual carriageway on foot to visit a new megastore in Merthyr Tydfil.

The council tweeted people risked a "serious road accident" and called on them to use a subway rather than risk the A470 to get to Trago Mills.

The £65m store opened on Saturday after taking 18 months to build.

The council also said traffic has been "backing up" nearby and advised drivers to use other routes if possible.

