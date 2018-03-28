Image caption Campaigners protested as people attended the Cardiff city centre event

Three people have been charged with aggravated trespass after protesting against an "arms fair" in Cardiff.

A total of six people were arrested by South Wales Police on Tuesday for blocking an entrance to the Motorpoint Arena.

The annual Defence Procurement, Research, Technology and Exportability event, which aims to bring buyers and suppliers together, was taking place.

The three charged will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 25 April.

Police added the protest was vocal but generally peaceful.