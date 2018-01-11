Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the motorists

Trapped motorists had to be rescued by firefighters following a two-car collision in Cardiff.

One vehicle overturned in the crash, which happened on Leckwith Road shortly after 07:00 GMT on Thursday.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance and another was treated at the scene.

The road was closed westbound at Sloper Road for recovery work but has since reopened.