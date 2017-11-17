South East Wales

South Wales Police detectives arrested after force inquiry

  • 17 November 2017
South Wales Police sign

Two South Wales Police detective constables have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A member of the public has also been arrested and all three have been released on bail.

The force said the arrests came following an investigation by its Professional Standards Department.

A spokesman said it would be inappropriate to comment as the investigation was on going.

