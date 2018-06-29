Image caption The latest defendants were sentenced at Newport Crown Court over 11 months

A massive car insurance scam which netted £2m for the ringleaders has seen more than 150 people convicted for submitting bogus claims.

At Newport Crown Court on Friday, the final three people were sentenced, so the scale of the fraud can be revealed.

Fake crashes were concocted and bogus compensation claims submitted from 2009-2012 and the total number of people involved has now reached 158.

All those involved admitted or were convicted of conspiracy to defraud.

It follows a string of cases between 2011 and 2016 which saw the ringleaders jailed as part of a raft of convictions that reached 81.

The Yandell family's "crash for cash" swindle in south Wales went undetected for years due to the sheer number of people they roped into the scam.

It centred around using vehicles in staged accidents so the fraudsters could submit bogus and exaggerated insurance claims.

Now, as part of the investigation, a further 77 people have been sentenced over the past 11 months for additional insurance claims linked to the original inquiry.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The scam operated out of a garage based in Pengam in Blackwood

Newport Crown Court heard many of the fraudsters visited the same doctor, Julian Sweetman, who diagnosed them with whiplash, situational anxiety or injuries typically associated with car crashes.

Judge Daniel Williams, addressing defendant Lyndon Carey, said: "Dr Sweetman's practice could have been sustained by members of your family."

Another defendant, Jamie Cotter, was diagnosed twice by this doctor after submitting two bogus claims in October 2009 and May 2010.

Judge Williams said: "After no doubt commiserating you on your misfortune, Dr Sweetman diagnosed you with whiplash and situational anxiety."

Dr Sweetman is not part of these criminal proceedings and the General Medical Council said he still held a licence to practice medicine.

Following the final sentencing, Gwent Police senior investigating officer Steve Maloney said: "The investigation has brought people to justice for their criminal activity but has also assisted our partners in the insurance industry to prevent future offences of this nature going undetected."

Ben Fletcher, director of the Insurance Fraud Bureau, said: "While we were pleased with the outcome of phase one of this investigation which resulted in a total of 601 months' jail time for the 81 fraudsters, we saw an opportunity to continue the fight and ensure that everyone involved was brought to justice."

The people who were sentenced: