Image copyright Paul David Drabble Image caption GoodGym participants in Sheffield

A running community which combines getting fit with doing good deeds is launching in Cardiff.

The first run, taking place on Tuesday, will see runners lay a disabled access path for Canton Community Hall.

It is the first time the runs, which meet at 18:15 every Tuesday at the Old Library, will take place in Wales.

GoodGym members support isolated older people with weekly social visits, as well as gardening and building work.

More than 320 people have already signed up to the Cardiff group, with 21 founding members.

Ben Annear, a health worker and GoodGym's lead trainer for the area, said he was amazed by the response from potential participants - as well as schools and charities suggesting tasks.

"To use your run to do something good, you feel even better, it feels really rewarding," he said.

GoodGym runners have carried out more than 50,000 good deeds to help older people and community organisations in the UK, operating in 31 areas. It aims to launch in every city in the UK by 2018.