A man has been arrested after a Welsh couple were found dead in a South African river.

Grandparents Roger and Christine Solik, from Abercynon near Aberdare, moved to the country in 1981 after getting married in Wales the previous year.

Police believe they were killed in an armed robbery at their farmland estate last month.

A 43-year-old is due to appear in court in South Africa charged with murder, kidnap and robbery.

Mrs Solik, 57, originally from Mountain Ash, was found bound 50 miles (80km) from her home in the Kwazulu-Natal province on 17 February.

The body of her husband, 66, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, was found more than a mile from her.

Their four children, Alexander and Gregory, 32, Jessica, 30, and Brendon, 29, issued a statement saying: "Our parents were inseparable and their relationship was something to aspire to."