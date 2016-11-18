Image copyright Family photo

Friends of a student told he faces being sent back to his home-land of Afghanistan say the Home Office has agreed to review its decision.

Bashir Naderi, 19, who has lived in Cardiff for nine years, had his deportation temporarily halted by a judge just hours before his flight.

Lawyers made a judicial review application and have told him there have been "positive developments".

The Home Office said it would not comment on individual cases.

Celebrities and politicians have backed Mr Naderi's appeal, while people from across the world have signed an online petition.

"We have been so amazed at how Bash's petition has raised nearly 13,000 supporters," said Nicole Cooper, Mr Naderi's girlfriend.

"We had no idea this could be done and are so grateful.

"Whilst this news represents a significant development after weeks of uncertainty and anxiety, Bash and his family are aware that this is a starting point rather than an outcome.

"However, it provides an opportunity to present the overwhelming evidence in support of Bash's case."

Miss Cooper, 24, thinks the Home Office is deporting him now he is an adult and launched an online petition to give to Home Secretary Amber Rudd to support Mr Naderi's case

Mr Naderi, who was a painting and decorating student at Cardiff and Vale College until his threatened deportation, has lived with his adopted family in the Cathays area of Cardiff since arriving in the UK.

His mother paid for her youngest son to be trafficked to the UK aged 10 after his father, an Afghan police officer, was murdered by the Taliban. He has not spoken to his family in Afghanistan since.

Mr Naderi's solicitors launched a judicial review and Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens is working with his legal team to keep him in the city permanently.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh musicians Cerys Matthews and Charlotte Church have both shown their support

Welsh musicians Charlotte Church and Cerys Matthews and former Olympic medal-winning athlete Jamie Baulch have backed Mr Naderi's campaign.

AMs Jenny Rathbone, Julie Morgan and Lynne Neagle showed support to his cause on the Senedd steps by wearing a blue ribbon - the symbol his supporters have adopted.

"Bash's name being mentioned in the House of Commons, the Senedd, schools, colleges and universities not just in Wales but all over the world, all of this is greatly helping our cause and bringing attention to Bash's plight," added Miss Cooper.