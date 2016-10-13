Image caption The scheme will bring 68 jobs to Llanfoist, Abergavenny

Sixty-eight jobs are to be created after land near Abergavenny was bought for a hotel, restaurant and cafe.

Whitbread will build a 61-bedroom Premier Inn, a Brewers Fayre restraunt and a Costa drive-thru at Westgate in Llanfoist.

The 12 acre (4.8 hectares) development site already has planning permission and is next to a McDonald's which is opening soon, creating 65 new jobs.

Pontypool-based Johnsey Estates is the developer behind the scheme.

Chief executive James Crawford, said: "We are pleased to have concluded this latest land sale at Westgate Llanfoist to Whitbread.

"The hotel, restaurant and drive-thru will deliver much needed investment, jobs and new facilities to Abergavenny at this important location on the A465 Heads of the Valleys trunk road."