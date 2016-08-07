Image copyright Google Image caption The work was undertaken to stop flooding on the A4059 road

Work to help prevent flooding on a main road in Rhondda Cynon Taff has been completed.

Some £85,000 was spent by the council to improve a nine mile (14.5km) section of the A4059, between Aberdare and Abercynon, which is prone to flooding.

It was part of a £23m scheme to improve roads in the area.

Council leader Andrew Morgan said road improvements "continue to be a key priority when it comes to allocating our financial resources".

Image copyright Google Image caption The A4059 runs between Aberdare and Abercynon

The road, known locally as the "Letty Turner's bends" has also had its drainage system improved.

Councillor Morgan said: "We will be investing over £23m in highways improvements, infrastructure and strategic projects over the next three years - this is on top of the £53m we have already invested since 2011 meaning that by 2018/19 we will have invested over £76m in these key areas in recent years."