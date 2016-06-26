Image copyright Wales News Service

Extreme sailing racing is being held in Cardiff Bay, giving the city the opportunity to promote itself around the world, the economy secretary says.

Cardiff Blues rugby player Alex Cuthbert and Welsh Paralympic sailor Stephen Thomas are among those taking part over the weekend.

Economy and Infrastructure Secretary Ken Skates said it Cardiff was a world class sailing and water sports venue.

Spectators can watch the racing between 14:00 and 17:00 BST.

The event's organisers said Cardiff could be "the tightest stadium of the year so far" following two races in Muscat in Oman and Qingdao in China.

Mr Skates added: "The event provides Cardiff with a global position alongside other premium venues such as Singapore, Istanbul, Nice and Boston and has given us the opportunity to promote Cardiff Bay internationally as a world class sailing and water sports venue."

Rugby player Alex Cuthbert and television presenter and ultra runner Lowri Morgan took to the water on Sunday

