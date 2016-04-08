South East Wales

B4251 closed near Ynysddu after serious accident

  • 8 April 2016

A serious accident has closed a Caerphilly county road in both directions.

The collision happened at about 06:25 BST on the B4251 near Ynysddu.

It remains closed between the Switchear Roundabout at Wyllie and the Full Moon Roundabout, Wattsville.

Police are at the scene directing traffic.

