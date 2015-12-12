South East Wales

Two hurt in house fire at Pwll y Pant, Caerphilly

  • 12 December 2015

Two people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Caerphilly.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at Pwll y Pant just before 10:25 GMT on Saturday.

It is understood the casualties were suffering from smoke inhalation.

Three fire engines were sent to scene from Caerphilly and Aberbargoed.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites