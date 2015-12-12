Two hurt in house fire at Pwll y Pant, Caerphilly
Two people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Caerphilly.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at Pwll y Pant just before 10:25 GMT on Saturday.
It is understood the casualties were suffering from smoke inhalation.
Three fire engines were sent to scene from Caerphilly and Aberbargoed.