Car flips over following crash at Roath Park, Cardiff
- 10 December 2015
A car was left lying on its side with its windscreen smashed following a crash in a Cardiff suburb.
The incident happened on Lake Road West, Roath Park, but no-one was badly injured.
Police officers and fire crews were at the scene cleaning up the debris.
South Wales Police's road policing unit tweeted: "One vehicle collision at Lake Rd West. Unbelievably there were only minor injuries."