Car flips over following crash at Roath Park, Cardiff

  • 10 December 2015
Overturned car Image copyright South Wales Police

A car was left lying on its side with its windscreen smashed following a crash in a Cardiff suburb.

The incident happened on Lake Road West, Roath Park, but no-one was badly injured.

Police officers and fire crews were at the scene cleaning up the debris.

South Wales Police's road policing unit tweeted: "One vehicle collision at Lake Rd West. Unbelievably there were only minor injuries."

Image copyright South Wales Police