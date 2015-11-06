Woman, 41, dies after being hit by van in Merthyr Tydfil
- 6 November 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales Police has said.
The pedestrian was walking with a man from a broken down vehicle when she was struck by a brown Mercedes Sprinter on the A465, between Pant and Dowlais, at about 19:15 GMT on Thursday.
Police said she suffered fatal injuries and her family are now being supported by specially-trained officers.