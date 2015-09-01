Man, 19, in hospital after serious assault in Cardiff
- 1 September 2015
A 19-year-old man has sustained "life-changing injuries" following a serious assault in Cardiff.
The incident happened at a property in Prestatyn Road, Rumney, at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.
South Wales Police said the man was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.