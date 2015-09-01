South East Wales

Man, 19, in hospital after serious assault in Cardiff

  • 1 September 2015

A 19-year-old man has sustained "life-changing injuries" following a serious assault in Cardiff.

The incident happened at a property in Prestatyn Road, Rumney, at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

South Wales Police said the man was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.