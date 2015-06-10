Firefighters were called to a two-car accident on the A465 in south Wales to help release one of the occupants.

The Heads of the Valleys road was closed in both directions at Hirwaun, but has now reopened.

The accident was on the three-lane stretch of road from the junction with the A4061 Rhigos Road and the Hirwaun roundabout onto the Aberdare bypass.

Traffic sensors in the area report traffic congestion in the area has now eased.

Meanwhile in another incident, a lorry shed its load of concrete blocks causing damage to three cars and another lorry on the A449 near Usk in Monmouthshire.

The road was initially completely closed northbound however one lane was reopened.