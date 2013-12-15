South East Wales

Tredegar House workshop fire probe

  • 15 December 2013
Tredegar House
Image caption The 17th-century mansion was not affected by the blaze and opened as usual

An investigation is being held after a fire at a building near National Trust-run historic Tredegar House, Newport.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the workshops at Pencarn Way, Newport, on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT.

The fire service said the 17th-Century mansion was not affected by the blaze.

The National Trust said the house and grounds would open as normal on Sunday for a Christmas event. It is not yet known what caused the fire.

On Friday, Prince Charles visited the mansion where he met school children and charity workers.

