A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the man, 34, died after the incident in Margaret Street, Abercynon, at 19:15 BST on Friday.

A black Toyota MR2 sports car was later found burnt out in Cilfynydd, near Pontypridd.

South Wales Police say a man, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle failed to stop and was later located, burnt out, in Cilfynydd.

"The pedestrian was conveyed to hospital where he later died from his injuries."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen the Toyota MR2 car before or after the crash.

The force said anyone with information should contact its roads policing unit on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference 115292.