Image caption Flowers left at the scene of the crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road

Police are urging witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate a crash in which two people died.

A Peugeot 106 was in a collision with two motorbikes on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road in Monmouthshire.

The incident at 12:35 BST on Saturday closed the road near Clydach, between Gilwern and Brynmawr.

One of the motorcyclists died at the scene and the driver of the Peugeot died in hospital on Sunday after being flown by air ambulance.

The surviving motorcyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital, and the car passenger suffered minor injuries.

Now Gwent Police have made a "specific appeal" for witnesses, as they say they know of several people who were nearby but have not yet spoken to officers.

"These people are urged to come forward as they might hold vital information in regards to cause of the collision," said a police spokesperson.

The yellow Peugeot was travelling towards Brynmawr and a Yamaha motorcycle and a Brutale motorcycle were heading towards Abergavenny.

Anyone with any information can contact Gwent Police on 101.