20mph: Andrew RT Davies blasts speed limit as 'extreme ideology'
- Published
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has accused the Welsh government of having an "extreme ideology".
Andrew RT Davies attacked Welsh Labour ministers for introducing a "blanket" 20mph speed limit at at his party's annual conference in Manchester.
He accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of not listening after a petition against the 20mph law attracted more than 450,000 signatures.
The Welsh government said the new speed limit was "not a blanket restriction".
It has been two weeks since the default residential speed limit in Wales was cut from 30mph to 20mph.
The Welsh government said the aim of the new limit was to save lives and make communities safer.
But while the Welsh Conservatives agreed that the speed limit should be 20mph outside schools and hospitals, the party opposed it becoming the default on all restricted roads.
Mr Davies told the Tory party conference on Sunday: "Nearly half-a-million people have signed a petition calling for Labour's blanket 20mph speed limits to be scrapped.
"But Mark Drakeford won't listen.
"And the Labour minister who imposed the blanket 20mph speed limits on Wales arrogantly dismisses the decent Welsh people who signed the petition as 'anti-safety'."
He claimed his party offered a "common sense" approach.
"The contrast with the Welsh government, the only part of the UK where Labour are in government, couldn't be more stark, " Mr Davies added.
"Rather than take a common sense approach, they're motivated by extreme ideology.
"In the past month, they've introduced a blanket 20mph speed limit across the whole of Wales."
Earlier on Sunday the prime minister also described the 20mph speed restrictions as "blanket", telling the BBC's Laura Kuennsberg: "That's what we've seen in Wales, from the Labour government there."
'Choosing to mislead'
The Welsh government said the term "blanket" was misleading.
"It is profoundly disappointing the prime minister is inadvertently or intentionally choosing to mislead people about the introduction of 20mph," a spokesman said.
"It is not a blanket restriction. Speed limits on a great number of roads in Wales are unchanged."
Meanwhile, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies used his speech at the conference to call for an inquiry into Betsi Cadwaladr health board.
The north Wales health board was put back into special measures earlier this year.
"It's absolutely vital that confidence in Welsh health boards is restored," Mr TC Davies said.
The Welsh government said a new leadership team was in place at the health board and it was important they were supported.
"An inquiry would divert resources and attention away from this," a spokesman said.