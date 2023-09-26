20mph row is personal and unpleasant, says Lee Waters
- Published
The Labour minister who has become the driving force behind Wales' new 20mph law says the row over the reduced speed limit has become personal.
Lee Waters faces a vote of no confidence in the Senedd on Wednesday, called by the Welsh Conservatives.
Mr Waters accused them of "personalising" the issue around him, which he called "unpleasant".
It comes after First Minister Mark Drakeford revealed he had received threats to his safety over the new law.
South Wales Police said it was investigating.
Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies said he had also received abuse over his stance on the new law.
The Conservatives favour the lower speed limit around places such as schools and hospitals, but not elsewhere.
The reduction in the speed limit came in earlier this month, and makes 20mph the default in built-up areas, rather than 30mph.
Ahead of the vote, deputy climate change minister Mr Waters told BBC Wales the Welsh government was prepared to look "immediately" at where the new law was not working.
But he said the changes would take some time to settle down, repeating his belief that people would become used to the change in a couple of months.
"We are prepared to be flexible about how this is implemented, and that is what we need to focus on now," he said.
"Which roads have we got it wrong on and how do we implement that?"
Wales' 22 local authorities have the power to make exceptions to the 20mph default limit, but Mr Waters said some were "reluctant" to do so.
If councils did want to change a road back to a 30mph limit the process could take 10 to 12 weeks, after the passing of a Traffic Regulation Order.
Mr Waters said he expected "tweaks" rather than wholesale changes.
The Conservatives said Wednesday's vote of no confidence was not a stunt.
Natasha Asghar, shadow transport minister, said the vote "had been a long time coming".
The party called a vote of no confidence in the health minister back in March, over her handling of the Betsi Cadwaladr Health board, but failed to get the numbers in the Senedd.
Ms Asghar said she understood why two votes in quick succession could be perceived as a stunt, but added: "No confidence is not a joke for politicians.
"It should not be deemed a joke and should only take place in very serious circumstances."
She said the new law had provoked a "profound" public response.
Plans for a 20mph law were in Welsh Labour's manifesto for the last Senedd election, but Ms Asghar said it had not been a "focal point".
'Not how we do politics'
The vote of no confidence is very unlikely to pass.
Labour Senedd members will be whipped - or instructed - to vote against it.
And Plaid Cymru said it would oppose it, accusing the Conservatives of playing games.
"That is not how we do politics," Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said. "People do not vote for us to come here and play games."
Under Senedd rules Mr Waters would not have to resign if the vote passed, but there would be an expectation for him to do so.
A petition calling for the law to be scrapped has now reached over 400,000 signatures, well past the threshold of 10,000 for it to be considered for a Senedd debate.