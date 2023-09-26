Child poverty plans criticised by children's commissioner
Welsh government plans to tackle child poverty in Wales have been strongly criticised by the children's commissioner.
Rocio Cifuentes said the draft strategy lacks "ambition, clarity and detail".
She said she was being "forthright" because of the "strength of feeling" from the young people she had been in contact with.
The Welsh government said it was "committed to addressing child poverty as an absolute priority".
More than a quarter (27.9%) of children in Wales were living in poverty in 2021-22, according to data released earlier this year.
Ms Cifuentes was giving evidence to the Senedd's Equality and Social Justice Committee as part of its inquiry into child poverty.
The Welsh government has been consulting on its child poverty draft strategy, which aims to reduce costs, maximise the income of families and support well-being.
Welsh ministers also want to ensure effective cross-government working on the plans.
The Welsh government does not have powers over welfare benefits, those rest with UK ministers.
The children's commissioner said: "I am being so forthright because of the strength of feeling of all the children and young people that I've come into contact with."
"The ambition is not there, the clarity, the detail, the actions aren't there".
She said the lack of detail on "actions, timescales and deliverables" means that there was no way of holding the Welsh government to account.
"We are in a time of crisis, we need a coherent robust child poverty strategy.
"It's a list of policy initiatives which doesn't really spell out what, how, when or who will actually deliver against those different policies in order to reduce and eradicate child poverty".
A target to eradicate child poverty in Wales by 2020 was dropped in 2016.
How are ministers' defending themselves?
The Welsh government said it was "committed to addressing child poverty as an absolute priority and continue to work together with our partners towards a Wales where every child, young person and family can prosper".
A spokesperson said: "More than 3,000 children, young people, families and organisations have engaged in the development of the revised Child Poverty Strategy.
"This has helped us to focus on where our policies can make the biggest difference and identify priority areas where we will accelerate action.
"However, the major levers for tackling poverty such as welfare benefits and many fiscal powers sit in Westminster.
"Significantly reducing child poverty in Wales will require the UK government to show an equal level of commitment and to play a far greater part in addressing structural inequalities than it has done since 2010."