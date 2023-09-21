20mph: Give locals more say on opt-outs - Lib Dem leader
Communities should have more say on exempting roads from Wales' new default 20mph speed limit, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said.
Sir Ed said he agreed with the new law, but criticised the way it had been implemented by the Welsh government.
"It hasn't allowed local communities to say this particular road should be exempted," he told BBC Wales.
He was speaking ahead of the Liberal Democrat party conference in Bournemouth, beginning this weekend.
The new limit in built-up areas came into force on Sunday, when Wales became the first country in the UK to reduce the default speed from 30mph to 20mph.
Councils have imposed exemptions on roads where there are fewer pedestrians and cyclists in line with Welsh government guidance.
Welsh ministers said the aim of the law was to reduce deaths, injuries as well as noise levels. while also encouraging more walking and cycling.
While there has been strong support for the policy, there has also been fierce opposition.
A petition calling for the legislation to be scrapped has reached more than 350,000 signatures, easily the biggest petition the Senedd has received.
Sir Ed said he supported the measure.
"I agree with devolution and our Senedd member, Jane Dodds, has backed this proposal," Sir Ed said.
"We do have one criticism of the way the Welsh government has done it - it hasn't allowed local communities to say this particular road should be exempted.
"That's the difference in the Lib Dem approach. Yes, we agree in devolution, therefore Wales should do what Wales wants to do, but they should also allow local communities to take exemptions when that's appropriate."
Asked if he took the view that the new law would save lives, Sir Ed said: "Yes, in my own constituency in south-west London we have a 20mph across the borough and that has been brought in because of the arguments on saving lives and air pollution and so on.
"And therefore, I think there are strong powerful arguments."
The Liberal Democrat leader backed plans to expand the Senedd from the current 60 members to 96, but said it must be done in a "cost-efficient way" that did not involve "too much money" being spent on politicians.
Figures released earlier this week estimated the additional 36 politicians could cost an average of £17.8m extra a year, on top of the Senedd's existing budget of £67m.
Sir Ed urged the Welsh government to be "very careful" to ensure the changes are cost effective, but said he supports the policy.
"We believe in more democracy, more diversity, and including more people, and as the Welsh Senedd has got more powers it does make sense to improve the number of representatives," he said.
But he added: "One's got to be very careful, though, to make sure we do this in a very cost efficient way.
"The Senedd is managing far more money now, but we don't want too much money going on the politicians."
'Voters should have a choice'
Sir Ed also "ruled out" the idea of forming electoral pacts with Plaid Cymru or the Greens at the next general election.
In 2019 the three parties did a deal not to stand against each other in dozens of seats across England and Wales.
"I've ruled out any pacts or deals. I think voters should have a choice about who they want to go for."
However, he also said: "We will put our resources, our campaigning efforts, in seats where we really think we've got a great chance of winning."
Sir Ed said he was "really optimistic" about his party's chances in Wales at the next general election.
Asked whether his party's election strategy was focused on winning Conservative-held seats in the home counties around London and the south-west of England rather in Wales, where Labour dominates, he said: "There's still some Conservative MPs in Wales and we're after them."
He cited the constituency of Brecon and Radnorshire as well as Montgomeryshire as places of strength that the party was targeting.
The party has no Welsh MPs, one Senedd member and leads Powys council, in coalition with Labour, after winning the largest number of seats there in last year's local elections.