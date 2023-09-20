Lucy Letby: New Welsh NHS whistleblowing guidance after case
- Published
New guidance on whistleblowing has been issued to Welsh health boards, following the Lucy Letby case.
The nurse was jailed for life last month for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester hospital.
She deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.
On Wednesday, Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said it is "vital" NHS staff can raise any concerns.
The Welsh government guidance, called "Speaking up", is intended to "build a culture" where raising concerns is supported, say ministers.
Publication of the advice was brought forward in light of the Letby case, which Ms Morgan said was a "stark reminder of how vital it is that everyone working in the NHS feel safe and confident to speak up about anything that gets in the way of delivering safe, high-quality care".
She told the Senedd that all Welsh health boards had been written to and were being reminded of their "duty of candour".
North Wales Conservative Senedd member Gareth Davies, a former NHS physiotherapist, later told the Welsh Parliament that "those who dare to speak out" were often ostracised by their colleagues but that whistleblowers had to be listened to.
"As many people in that profession know, and coming from that working background myself, there can be a culture of ostracization and embarrassment for those who dare to speak out," he said.
The government says the guidance, developed with unions and NHS Wales employers, will enhance existing procedures and ensure a consistent approach across the Welsh NHS.
Staff will be assured that any concerns will be taken "seriously, heard fairly and will not result in personal repercussions", say ministers.
In a written statement, Ms Morgan said: "Speaking up and bringing issues and concerns into the open is a brave and vulnerable thing to do and NHS managers must be willing to listen, deal with concerns appropriately and be open to constructive challenge.
"I am committed to creating a culture where speaking up is welcomed and seen as an opportunity to listen, learn and improve.
"The introduction of this framework will assist in driving this change and ensure that workplaces are safe, respectful and inclusive for all employees."
Letby is to appeal against all her convictions.
An independent inquiry will be held into the case.