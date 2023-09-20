David Jones: Former Welsh secretary to retire at next election
The former Welsh Secretary David Jones is to retire at the next general election.
Mr Jones has been a Conservative MP for Clwyd West since 2005 - he served as Welsh secretary between 2012 and 2014 during the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.
He later served as a Brexit minister during Theresa May's time as prime minister, before rebelling against her.
The next general election is expected to take place next year.
The 71-year-old told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast he would not stand when the vote takes place.
Mr Jones told the programme he thought it is unlikely it will be held in the spring and thought it will take place in October.
The MP played a significant role in the Welsh Vote Leave campaign in 2016.
Mr Jones was a Brexit minister between 2016 and 2017, and became deputy chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group in 2020.
The MP, who was briefly a North Wales assembly member in 2002-03, rebelled against Ms May's proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement three times.
Under plans for Westminster elections his seat will cease to exist, being split between Bangor Aberconwy, Clwyd East and Clwyd North.
He had planned to stand down in the past but changed his mind at the snap election of 2019.