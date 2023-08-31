New Welsh budget cuts highly unusual, minister says
A Labour minister has admitted its "highly unusual" that the Welsh government is looking for unplanned spending cuts months into the financial year.
Welsh ministers have been asked to find savings over the summer, with neither the NHS or schools spared.
Jeremy Miles said the way the announcement was made mid-financial year showed how serious the issue was.
Announcements on the plans will be made in the "next few weeks", he added.
The government usually sets its budget before the financial year begins in March, and major cuts decisions are usually taken before then.
But ministers have now been asked to find new savings in this financial year, as well the next.
Earlier in the summer First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh government was £900m short in its budget, with inflation and public sector pay squeezing funds.
No department has been ruled out of the exercise. At the time, Mr Drakeford blamed the UK government for not providing extra cash to ministers after it made commitments
Mr Miles said every government is being asked to look at its budget again, including education.
Asked by BBC Wales Today why the £900m was not dealt with at the start of the budget process, Mr Miles said: "At the start of the budget year our priority was, as it still is, to protect those people who are most vulnerable and to protect public services and that's the budget which the government set and which the Senedd passed.
"But the effects of inflation have been continuing and compounding," he said.
Pressed further, he said: "Making an announcement midsummer the way the first minister did is highly unusual."
He added the move was "transparent" and aimed to show how serious the issue was to the public.
He said cabinet ministers are meeting "in the next few weeks and the first minister will make announcements after that".