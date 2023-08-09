Mark Drakeford to quit Senedd at next election
- Published
Mark Drakeford says he will leave the Welsh parliament at the next election.
The Cardiff politician is expected to quit as first minister before the end of the current Senedd term in 2026, although no firm date is set.
On the Eisteddfod maes, Mr Drakeford said it was "important to have a refresh".
"It is difficult for those who will be doing the work in the future to have people like me sitting behind them," he said.
He did not tell the maes at what point before 2026 he would quit as first minister.
Mr Drakeford was first elected as Senedd member for Cardiff West in 2011, and was became first minister after Carwyn Jones stepped down eight years later.
"I don't want to do that. I think of it like Tony Benn - when he decided to leave the House of Commons, he said 'I'm going to stop being an MP in order to spend more time in politics'."
He added: "I'm not going to be a Member of the Senedd after 2026 but I am not going to step back from the debate or stop thinking about Wales' future."
Mr Drakeford made the comments in a question and answer session with Elin Jones, the Senedd's presiding officer.