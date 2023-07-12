Stradey Park Hotel: Four charged after asylum seeker protest
- Published
Four people have been charged after further protests at a hotel where asylum seekers are due to arrive.
Police went to the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire after "several incidents" caused disturbance on Sunday.
Officers said they remain at the scene "to facilitate peaceful protest" and reassure the community.
All four people charged are from Llanelli, and have been bailed.
Scott Samuel, 32, has been charged with public order and drug possession, and Helen Thomas, 52, has been charged with public order.
Jade Elizabeth Morris, 36, and Scott Joshua Morris, 31, were charged with obstructing police.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it has made no further arrests at the hotel since Sunday.
It said officers remain at the scene, where they "continue to engage with all parties".
Up to 241 people are set to arrive at the hotel.