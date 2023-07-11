Rob Roberts: Disgraced Tory MP feels abandoned by party
- Published
An MP suspended for sexually harassing a member of staff has claimed the Conservative party "abandoned me and lied to my face" when he needed help.
Delyn MP Rob Roberts was suspended from the party for 12-weeks following Parliamentary investigation and now sits as an independent.
Mr Roberts said at one stage he was on the brink of suicide before getting help from a fellow MP.
The Conservative party has been asked to comment.
The Commons Privileges committee found Mr Roberts repeatedly propositioned a former employee and asked him to be less alluring.
- This story contains details that some people may find distressing
The Delyn MP said he believed the judgement in his case was wrong, but had not spoken out due to "respect for this House".
He made the remarks as the House of Commons considered another Privileges committee report rebuking the conduct of Boris Johnson's allies who were accused of a "co-ordinated" attack on the initial inquiry into the former prime minister's Partygate denials to Parliament.
Mr Roberts said the debate was about "respect" for the Commons, its decisions, processes and committees before discussing his own case.
"In May 2021, I was found to have broken the House's sexual misconduct policy following a lengthy investigation and was suspended from the service of this House," he added.
"I believed at the time the judgement was wrong. That remains my belief.
"I've been told a number of times that I can't say anything about the situation which deviates from that which is in the report which I believe to be in error.
"And so out of respect for the House and its processes at significant personal cost, I have said nothing so as not to bring myself, the process or the House into disrepute."
Mr Roberts suggested he had been shunned by other MPs and his own party "abandoned me and lied to my face".
He added: "When, at one particularly low point, I find myself balanced on the handrail of Westminster Bridge I found the will to step backwards instead of forwards and seek help.
"A good friend from these benches intervened and I am in his debt."
Mr Roberts said he had been in counselling for more than a year and praised the support he received through that process.
- If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, visit BBC Action Line for help and information