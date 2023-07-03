No deal Brexit work held up pandemic preparation, Welsh official says

Frank Atherton

Preparations for a no-deal Brexit stalled work on a future flu pandemic, Wales' most senior medical adviser has said.

Sir Frank Atherton told the Covid inquiry that Operation Yellowhammer saw resources moved to other issues.

The hearing heard that a key guidance document on pandemic flu had not been updated since 2011.

The chief medical officer also said there had been no debate on how to deal with a pandemic that was not flu.

He said the matter had been "somewhat prematurely dismissed".

Sir Frank was the first Welsh official to give evidence to the inquiry.

