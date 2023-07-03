No deal Brexit work held up pandemic preparation, Welsh official says
Preparations for a no-deal Brexit stalled work on a future flu pandemic, Wales' most senior medical adviser has said.
Sir Frank Atherton told the Covid inquiry that Operation Yellowhammer saw resources moved to other issues.
The hearing heard that a key guidance document on pandemic flu had not been updated since 2011.
The chief medical officer also said there had been no debate on how to deal with a pandemic that was not flu.
He said the matter had been "somewhat prematurely dismissed".
Sir Frank was the first Welsh official to give evidence to the inquiry.
The inquiry heard that the Welsh government's Wales pandemic flu preparedness group met for the last time in September 2018 and did not sit again.
Emails from July 2018 revealed that officials had concerns about resources, and that a lack of progress in reviewing pandemic guidance posed a risk to the Welsh government.
At one point, a note went to health minister Vaughan Gething that progress was not as fast "as anticipated".
Sir Frank agreed when counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith put it to him that no resources had been committed to pandemic planning, and no further work was done.
"The reason for that, for progress then to stall, was that resources were moved to other issues," he said, adding he was referring to preparations for a no deal Brexit.
He added: "The work all stalled."
A meeting held in September 2017 of the Wales Pandemic Flu Preparedness Group identified a number of "strategic documents" that needed to be changed in light of findings following a flu preparedness exercise, Exercise Cygnus.
Sir Frank said he didn't think any of them were finally updated, suggesting it was a "UK process" that would see them updated.He added that in terms of planning, the strategy was based on a document from 2011 and the planning was "hinging" on a UK group updating that strategy."The master document was seen, and always seen, as the 2011 strategy and everything else seems to be hinging on that," he said. "But there was no updating of strategy documents, it was all hinged on the 2011 strategy update."
Sir Frank told the inquiry his office had been under-resourced when Covid began.
He said it had been "drowning in a sea of information" at the start of the pandemic, and "couldn't even manage emails".