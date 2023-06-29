Welsh Tory quits UK government over sex education law
- Published
A Welsh Conservative MP has quit his job as a ministerial aide so he could vote against new regulations on sex education in Northern Ireland.
The rules will make it compulsory for all post-primary schools in Northern Ireland to teach pupils about access to abortion and prevention of early pregnancy.
Robin Millar said the issue was a "conscience matter" for him.
He was one of 20 Conservative MPs that voted against the issue on Wednesday.
The regulations passed, 373 for and 28 against. Seven DUP MPs also opposed the regulations.
The Aberconwy MP had been a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Welsh Secretary David TC Davies.
He quit before he voted against the government.
A PPS is an unpaid assistant to their minister, acting as their eyes and ears in parliament, and the job is regarded as the first step towards a ministerial career.
Mr Millar said he shared concerns about RSE in schools, including in Wales.
He said: "I could not in good conscience represent parents and at the same time ignore the conclusion of the House of Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee that more time was needed to consult with parents in NI before enacting this Statutory Instrument."
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said on Tuesday he had to lay the regulations because he was under a legal obligation to act on recommendations made in a United Nations report.
Until now, schools in Northern Ireland have decided how to teach sex education.
But a report of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women said relationship and sex education in Northern Ireland should be compulsory and comprehensive.
Earlier this week Mr Heaton-Harris said: "The regulations will mirror the approach taken in England with regard to education about the prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion."
"It has always been my preference that, as a devolved matter, the Department of Education in Northern Ireland updates the curriculum.
"However, nearly four years have passed since the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act 2019, adolescents in Northern Ireland are still not receiving comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights."