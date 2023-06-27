Speed limits: 20mph row will be seen as fuss over nothing - Labour minister
The minister at the heart of a switch to 20mph in residential areas says in a year's time people will think it was "a lot of fuss about nothing".
Senedd members will hear calls on Wednesday to scrap plans to reduce speed limits from 30mph to 20mph from 17 September.
A petition signed by 21,000 has claimed it could lead to an increase in road rage.
But Lee Waters said he expects attitudes to driving slower to change.
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change says reducing the speed in towns and cities from 30mph to 20mph will help build safer communities.
The Welsh government cites figures from Spain where the speed limit on most roads was reduced to 30km/h (18.6mph). It says the country has reported 20% fewer road deaths.
BBC Wales has heard there are some reservations among Labour Senedd members amid worries about the capacity of councils to deal with the changes.
One said councils need to be assured by Mr Waters that they can confident they can adjust roads to 30mph if they need to.
On Wednesday the Welsh Parliament will debate a petition led by Ben Watkins which said the switch to 20mph could "lead to an increase in road rage incidents".
The 23-year-old recent university graduate from Treorchy said: "Within built up areas, it is understandable to have a 20mph limit when there's heavy pedestrian use of the roads.
"But in areas like the valleys where a lot more people do have to commute to Cardiff... 20 is going to be too low and cause a lot more traffic in these areas."
Speaking to BBC Wales, Mr Waters said pilots for the scheme had not led to an increase in road rage.
"It hasn't been the case in Edinburgh, where this has been going for four years with strong evidence of casualty reductions," he said.
"When you start to drive at 20 it feels really slow and really weird.
"There will be people that will get wound up by that, because we know some people already suffer from road rage.
"We think as people adjust to the change, and it becomes commonplace and normal, and the ripple effect of people going slower kicks in. People's attitudes will change.
"I think in a year's time we will look back at this and think it was a lot of fuss about nothing."
Caldicot is one of the areas in Wales that has seen a pilot, although two roads in the town were removed from the scheme after concerns 20mph made congestion worse.
BBC Wales heard concern about the changes when it spoke to people in the town centre.
Sean Ford, who lives in Cardiff but commutes to the Caldicot area, says a lower speed limit would have meant an extra hour to get home.
"I think it'd be more pollution with a build-up of traffic with the slow movement of the vehicles," he said.
"All it's going to do is cause a lot of congestion."
Annemarie Thomas said she did not think it should be a blanket rule across Wales: "Some of the roads here is just really not like viable.
She said: "If it's around schools, yeah. If it's not, why has it got to be 20?"
Louise Bowe agreed: "I understand around schools that it should be 20mph but not other places."
The changes do not abandon 30mph entirely and councils can make exemptions for roads where the 20mph limit does not apply - with guidance for how that can work.
The Welsh government says exceptions will typically be on less built up streets and where people walking and cycling do not need to share space with motor traffic.
Chairman of the petitions committee and Labour MS for Alyn and Deeside, Jack Sargeant called on Lee Waters to give "absolute" assurances to councils that they can change roads from 20mph to 30mph should they need to.
He said he share concerns of his constituents.
"If it isn't suitable and it should not be 20mph, the local authority should have the ability and the confidence to change back to 30," he said.
His patch saw a pilot in Buckley.
Both Mr Sargeant and the minister both agree that it did not go well.
Mr Waters told Deeside.com last week it was a "mistake" not to allow councils to have exemptions in the area.
'Teething troubles'
Mr Waters said he expects some "teething troubles" when the scheme starts.
But he said ministers wanted to take a "pragmatic approach" and said the guidance did not need to be strictly applied.
He said "quite a few" local authorities were "proving very nervous" at "moving away from the strict application".
He said he had given councils "resources, and we've given them extra time. We think the roll out is going well".
Meanwhile North Wales Police's highest ranking officer has warned that drivers caught speeding over 30 mph in new 20 mph zones could face tough penalties.
Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said that a period of "grace and education" would be needed to support people and communities through what she described as a "significant" change in road rules, the Daily Post reported.
In response to Mr Sargeant's comments, the Welsh government said: "Ultimately, it is down to local authorities to decide which roads should have the 30mph limit in consultation with their residents and based on guidance to help ensure consistency across Wales."
A Plaid Cymru source, said the party supported the principle of the policy.
It added: "Plaid Cymru will be looking to make sure that communities will be able to continue to respond to the local speed limit, and that mechanisms are in place so that feedback about its effectiveness is responded to, especially if it becomes clear that the speed limit doesn't fit the designated area."
The Welsh Local Government Association said: "Reducing the default speed on restricted roads will save lives and help build safer, stronger communities.
"Councils have been provided with funding and support to prepare for the change and are all making final preparations ahead of the change."