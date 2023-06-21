Rosebank: New oil field should be stopped, minister tells youth Senedd
The UK government should refuse permission for a major new oilfield off the coast of Scotland, a Welsh minister has said.
Lee Waters made the comments in a joint session of the Senedd and the Welsh Youth Parliament.
The deputy climate change minister accused UK ministers of being "out of step with both the science and public opinion".
The UK government said no decision has been made.
Mr Waters spoke after the Welsh Youth Parliament member for Swansea East, Ella Kenny, expressed concerns over greenhouse gases being at a 4.5 million year high.
Reports say Rosebank, which could produce more than 500m barrels of oil in its lifetime, could be approved by regulators in weeks.
It would need to be given final sign off by UK Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps.
The Welsh Youth Parliament held a joint session with the Senedd on Wednesday afternoon, giving some of the members an opportunity to quiz ministers.
'Better on talk'
Ella Kenny, referring to UK government legislation, asked: "With the passing of draconian public order bill, prohibiting groups like Extinction Rebellion and effective protests, and greenhouse gases at a 4.5 million year high, what's the Welsh government's plans to ensure a radical transition to net zero, and how do they intend to hold Westminster accountable in stopping new oil and gas?"
Recently passed public order legislation was designed to boost police powers to clamp down on protested judged to be disruptive - UK ministers argued it was needed to reduce disruption.
Mr Waters replied that 60% of the emissions that need to be cut by 2050 apply to the UK government, while 40% are in the hands of Welsh government.
"We need to make sure we achieve our 40% cut," he said.
He accused the UK government of being better "on talk than they are on action".
"The fact that they are on the brink of authorising a brand new oil field in Rosebank, with 500 million barrels of oil [over its lifetime], set to be approved, shows how out of step they are with both the science and with public opinion.
"I think that is a retrograde step," he said, adding it was "not too late" for Grant Shapps to stop.
A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: "No decision has yet been made regarding the proposed Rosebank field.
"The development proposal submitted for Rosebank is currently with the expert regulators for review.
"However more widely, it is vital we continue to deliver greater energy independence, so we can drive down bills and safeguard our energy security. In line with our net zero 2050 commitment, we will not shy away from awarding new licences where they are justified, and where they can benefit Britain."
'Dangerous'
Education Minister Jeremy Miles heard concerns from one youth parliament member about the treatment of trans pupils in schools.
Keira Bailey-Hughes said: "I finished school a year ago and it wasn't a good experience for me, or many of my friends who are LGBTQ+, and particularly my transgender friends - school was a dangerous place for them."
"There was misinformation and disinformation about trans people that ensured that."
Mr Miles said guidance was being developed for schools that will be put out to consultation in coming months.
"The point you make about the experience of trans students is very, very important," he said.
One youth parliament member raised concerns about the new Welsh curriculum, which will be mandatory for years 7 and 8 from this September.
Reuben Kelman, of Cardiff North, said there was "very little communication" on the new Welsh curriculum for schools.
"Minister, how are you going to ensure that the exciting changes aren't a complete failure?"
Mr Miles replied that there was an "extensive range of resources available to support teachers in rolling out the curriculum in rolling out the curriculum".