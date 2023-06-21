Betsi Cadwaladr: Minister backs north Wales NHS police probe
- Published
Police should investigate claims in a damning report about a health board's finances, the Welsh secretary has said.
Accountancy firm EY found Betsi Cadwaladr health board wrongly accounted for millions of pounds.
David TC Davies said he "absolutely" supported calls for a police probe as "those are matters that the police should be investigating".
North Wales Police has said it would "make an assessment" on whether to investigate the report's claims.
The health board itself has states that it is dealing with the issues raised by the leaked report, shown to BBC Wales last month.
According to EY's report, the organisation recorded transactions in its 2021-22 accounts relating to work which contractors had not yet done, or medical equipment which did not arrive until months afterwards.
A criminal fraud investigation into the matter was dropped earlier this year, though an internal review of what happened is continuing.
Appearing before Westminster's Welsh Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Mr Davies was asked by Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie if he supported "police carrying out a detailed assessment of the case with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board?"
"Absolutely, of course," he replied.
"There've been allegations that are contained in the EY report, which have been well publicised in the press, and I think those are matters that the police should be investigating."
North Wales Conservative MPs called for a fresh criminal probe in May.
Later in the committee session, Mr Davies was pressed on whether the government at Westminster could override Welsh Labour ministers' decision to scrap all major road projects in Wales, described previously as "obviously bonkers" by UK roads minister Richard Holden.
Mr Davies said he "wouldn't support" any action to build new roads in Wales against the Welsh government's wishes, calling that decision "wrong" but insisting "we have to respect the institution".
Independent member for Delyn Rob Roberts told Mr Davies "you have the powers now, the Internal Market Act allows the UK government to spend money in devolved areas".
Mr Davies said this was "correct" but did counter that the Welsh government could potentially put a stop to it through its planning powers.
"I don't think it's realistic to think we could send in bulldozers and start concreting roads over without support of the Welsh government, and I don't think it would be wise to do that.
"I think the decision to ban new road building is wrong, but the idea of going in there, even if we had the legislative right, and concreting over, bulldozing and sending in diggers against the wishes of the Welsh government is not something I would support because I think we have to respect the institution."
The Internal Market Act sets out the terms of trade between the four UK nations after Brexit and transferred powers from the EU to the UK government to spend on areas such as infrastructure, economic development, infrastructure and sport.